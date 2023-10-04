Why was Eddie Robinson Jr. mad at Deion Sanders? Alabama State coach's past altercation with Coach Prime explored

Following Jackson State’s 26-12 victory over Alabama State in October 2022 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup, there was a tense encounter between Tigers head coach Deion Sanders and Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. at the center of the field.

As Sanders attempted to embrace Robinson after a brief handshake, Robinson extended his arm and distanced himself from Sanders, leaving Coach Prime standing at midfield with his palms turned upward. This caught the attention of the fans and created some frenzy in the media.

Robinson subsequently clarified his actions by expressing that he found it disrespectful for Sanders to execute a hitch-and-go play when Jackson State was already ahead 26-12 with just a minute remaining on the clock. He mentioned that he believed Sanders had displayed disrespect in the lead-up to the game as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Eddie Robinson Jr. justified his actions

Speaking on an episode of “The Wild Card” podcast following the game, Eddie Robinson believed he had to do what he did after the match due to actions that communicated disrespect from Deion Sanders. He also noted that Sanders had ignored him prior to the game.

“We did not talk in the pregame. I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our endzone. He came the long way around to get to his side of the field in pregame. I thought that was not classy at all."

He further claimed that the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback does not represent the values of SWAC despite his brilliant job with Jackson State in the conference. Robinson believed a hug after such disrespect to him and Alabama State would be the last thing.

“I’m living on the coaches in the SWAC,” Robinson said. “He ain’t SWAC. I’m SWAC. So, he’s in the conference doing a great job. I can’t knock that, got a great team. … But you're not about to come here and disrespect me, and my team and my school and then want a bro hug."

Deion Sanders’ response to Eddie Robinson Jr.

In response to Eddie Robinson Jr.’s statement, Deion Sanders attended a Tigers team meeting wearing a specially designed hoodie the following week. The front of the hoodie featured the words “Who is SWAC!?!” while the back of the sweatshirt boldly proclaimed “I am SWAC!!”

Prior to sending a message with his hoodie, Sanders had disagreed with the accusation of being disrespectful to Alabama State. He explained that his inability to speak with Robinson was due to Jackson State’s late arrival at the game, caused by traffic issues.