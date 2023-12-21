Why was Elijah Pritchett arrested? Looking at latest accusations against Alabama OL

The Alabama Crimson Tide have made it to the playoffs and are looking to win yet another national title. But one of their team members landed in hot water just before the playoff semifinal against Michigan. Redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett was arrested by Tuscaloosa police on Wednesday.

The Tide will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl early next month. In such delicate times, an arrest of a team member might be an unnecessary distraction for Nick Saban and boys.

Why was Elijah Pritchett arrested?

The Alabama Crimson Tide freshman Elijah Pritchett was arrested for knowingly transmitting an STD, according to reports. The Tuscaloosa police arrested the offensive lineman on Wednesday night. But he was later released on a bail bond of $500. The offense falls under the category of a Class C misdemeanor.

The nature of the charge makes it difficult for any of the details to get in public domain. But according to a statement by the police, a complaint was filed last week, and the arrest warrant was issued and served on Wednesday.

Pritchett was reportedly thinking about transfering out of the Crimson Tide but changed his mind on December 16.

A look at the 2023 season and farther back for the OL

Pritchett appeared in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide this season. But his appearances have been limited to reserve duty or on special teams. He competed with Kadyn Proctor for the left tackle position early in the season. but head coach Nick Saban preferred his competitor over him. So he was left to mostly redshirt his freshman year in Alabama.

The 6-foot-6 OL comes from Columbus, Georgia and was a 4-star recruit for the team. He played High school ball for Carver High in Georgia and was a highly projected player for his position. Pritchett was expected to compete for the starting job in spring next season.

The Tide have to secure victories in the next two games to clinch the national title, with the Wolverines lined up first. It will be a waiting game to see if Pritchett plays any part in the reserves or special teams in that quest anymore.

