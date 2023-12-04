Why did Florida State miss the College Football Playoff? Looking at CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan's comments on Jordan Travis injury

The Florida State Seminoles became the first team in the College Football Playoff four-team format to go undefeated and win a conference championship but miss the CFP. The committee placed them as the first team out as they were the fifth-ranked team during the College Football Playoff Selection Show.

With this being the final season until the playoff format is shifted to 12 teams, there were going to be two teams upset with the decision. Florida State and Georgia were those teams as they were unable to get to the CFP semifinals.

Why Florida State missed College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff committee at least gave a reason for their decision. CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan told ESPN that the committee felt the loss of quarterback Jordan Travis significantly changed their offense:

"Florida State was a different team than they through the first 11 weeks. As you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team." H/t Sporting News

While that is not debatable as the team significantly shifted since the beginning of the season, Travis tweeted about the Seminoles not being in the top four teams.

"devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y'all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!"

That may be heartbreaking to read, but the loss of Travis plus both Alabama and Texas building their resumes in the process had the Seminoles get leapfrogged in the College Football Playoff rankings.

FSU QBs Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker impacts

It's difficult to be considered the same team after one of the country's best quarterbacks went down to a season-ending injury. Tate Rodemaker is the backup for the Seminoles and missed the ACC Championship Game but will likely be back by the time the CFP semifinals start.

However, it is difficult to ignore how atrocious Florida State looked in the ACC championship game as its third-string quarterback Brock Glenn was 8 of 21 for 55 yards and one pass past the line of scrimmage. Looking at Rodemaker, he completed less than 50.0% of his passes for 134 yards in the Florida game so the quarterback has looked weak.