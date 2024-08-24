Why is Georgia Tech playing in Ireland? Closer look at Yellow Jackets' Week 0 game venue

The 2024 season for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets starts with a Week 0 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. However, neither of the two teams is currently preparing to get on a bus to drive the distance between their two campuses. Instead, the inaugural game for their 2024 college football season will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Why is Georgia Tech playing in Ireland?

Saturday's matchup is a part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, a series of showcase games being held in Ireland at the start of the college football season, and it's been going on since 2016. Aer Lingus is a prominent Irish airline and has the naming rights for the event, with thousands of fans on flights to Ireland to grab seats at the stadium to support their favorite schools.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aviva Stadium has become a fixture for college football games over the last three years. It previously hosted Northwestern vs. Nebraska in 2022 and Notre Dame vs. Navy in 2023. The Yellow Jackets also played in Ireland in 2016, taking on Boston College with 12,000 fans making the trip.

The Aer Lingus Classic and a few other contests here and there have resulted in Ireland becoming a usual location for football games abroad, and there are many more contests set to take place there over the next few years.

What time is the Georgia Tech game in Ireland?

The Yellow Jackets vs. Seminoles matchup will take place on Saturday at noon ET. Fans hoping to catch the game from home can watch it live on ESPN as well as the usual regional channels that regularly host Georgia Tech games.

Who will be Georgia Tech's starting QB?

Haynes King, a sophomore coming off a historic first season of football with the Yellow Jackets, will be the quarterback leading the charge against the Seminoles on Saturday. Last year, throwing for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns, he proved himself to be an extremely effective and mobile signal-caller at the college level.

Under coach Brent Key, last year was the Yellow Jackets' first winning season since 2018, and a huge contributor to that was King.

Today's game is a huge deal for both teams and their global brands. For the fans, it’s an opportunity to perhaps travel to another country and support their favorite squad while exploring a new place. For players and coaches, it’s a chance to experience a real glimpse of global recognition and take in some fruits of their hard work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.