Why does Gus Johnson call Marvin Harrison Jr. 'Maserati Marv'? Ohio State WR and fans react to playful nickname

Marvin Harrison Jr. has established himself as arguably the best wide receiver in college football. The wideout has been in impressive form since his sophomore season with the Buckeyes and has maintained the rhythm in his junior season as he works his way to the NFL.

During the game against Penn State this season on "Big Noon Kickoff," Gus Johnson was heard calling Harrison "Maserati Marv" on several occasions. The Buckeyes' wide receiver made a catch for 13 yards, resulting in a first down, and Johnson introduced his latest nickname.

"The Maserati. Maserati Marv, Marvin Harrison with a gain of 13."

Why does Gus Johnson call Marvin Harrison Jr. “Maserati Marv?”

Gus Johnson is widely recognized as one of the most animated play-by-play voices in the business. He has gained fame over the years for creating nicknames for players on the field and delivering eccentric sayings after plays, which often sound spontaneous.

It’s not clear how Johnson derived the nickname for Harrison. However, this could have been due to the wide receiver’s speed, power and route-running skills, which can be attributed to the luxury car brand. However, the nickname is being used by only Johnson at the moment.

Following the Penn State game, a host of Ohio State fans were not impressed with the nickname Gus Johnson gave to their star man. Nonetheless, some fans believe it’s a worthwhile name for the wide receiver. Johnson is, however, not bothered by the noise around the name.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s reaction to the nickname

Although there were mixed reactions from fans on social media regarding the new nickname given to Marvin Harrison Jr. by Gus Johnson during the Fox Sports telecast, the Buckeyes wideout himself was good with the name. He was quick to ask who gave him the new name.

"It’s great. Who came up with that one?" Harrison said. Told the answer, he responded: "Of course, of course. [Johnson] is awesome."

Harrison is expected to declare for the NFL Draft at the end of his junior season. Given his performance in the last two seasons, the wide receiver is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Harrison will uphold the legacy of his father on the professional stage.