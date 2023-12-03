Why is Iowa in Big Ten championship game? Hawkeyes' record and conference standings explored

The Iowa Hawkeyes will lock horns with the Michigan Wolverines in Saturday's Big Ten championship game. The highly-anticipated title matchup will commence at 8 p.m. ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten finale between No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0) and No. 18 Iowa (10-2, 7-2) will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

Ahead of the Big Ten title match, fans have been curious to learn why Iowa is playing in the championship game since the Hawkeyes don't even have the second-best record in the conference.

Some also want to know why No. 6 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) is not contesting for the championship with Michigan.

Why is Iowa in Big Ten championship game?

Iowa Hawkeyes QB Cooper DeJean

Iowa is playing in the Big Ten championship game because it is the best team in the B10 West. The Hawkeyes have racked up a 10-2 overall record and went 7-2 in the conference during the 2023 regular season.

Since there are two divisions in the Big Ten conference (B10 East and B10 West), the two teams with the best record in each division play for the title.

While Iowa finished at the top of the B10 West, Michigan went undefeated to finish at the summit of the B10 East. Hence, the two teams will compete for the conference title this year.

The East and West divisions in the Big Ten were formed in 2014. Since then, no team from the West division has won a championship game.

Who is predicted to win the 2023 Big Ten championship?

Many analysts and fans believe the Michigan Wolverines should beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in tonight's Big Ten championship game.

The Wolverines have maintained their unbeaten record throughout the regular season. They also managed to win their last three games without coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a suspension for the program's sign-stealing scandal.

Although Iowa could pose a threat to Michigan's defense, the Wolverines have a far superior offense with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and wideout Roman Wilson in their ranks.

A look at the Big Ten standings after 2023 regular season

B10 East

Team Conference Overall Michigan 9-0 12-0 Ohio State 8-1 11-1 Penn State 7-2 10-2 Maryland 4-5 7-5 Rutgers 3-6 6-6 Michigan State 2-7 4-8 Indiana 1-8 3-9

B10 West

Team Conference Overall Iowa 7-2 10-2 Northwestern 5-4 7-5 Wisconsin 5-4 7-5 Nebraska 3-6 5-7 Purdue 3-6 4-8 Illinois 3-6 5-7 Minnesota 3-6 5-7