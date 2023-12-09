Why did Jayden Daniels transfer to LSU? Exploring QB's potential reasons for leaving Arizona State

Jayden Daniels has emerged as a Heisman candidate this season. The LSU Tigers QB shined in a campaign that did not go particularly well for the team as far as any silverware is concerned. Daniels is just one step away from winning the most coveted award in college football.

But his story did not start with the Louisiana State University football program. Instead, it started in the deserts of Arizona, with the Sun Devils. Daniels transferred to LSU in 2022, after three years with Arizona State. But why did he choose to transfer to the Tigers?

Here is all we know about the reasons behind the transfer of 2023 Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels to the LSU Tigers.

Why did Jayden Daniels transfer to LSU?

Jayden Daniels left the Arizona State Sun Devils for the LSU Tigers in 2022 to showcase his talent on a national stage. According to Daniels, he took the decision for his career and so that he could reach his ‘untapped potential.

“I always enjoyed my time at Arizona State, love Coach Herm (Edwards) and those guys over there, but just for my career, my future, I decided to go somewhere else just so I can reach that untapped potential. I get to showcase my talent on a national stage. Coming here and competing at the highest level with all these weapons here, all these resources, it’s very intriguing for me,” Daniels said in April 2022.

The Tigers QB got what he wanted, a national stage in the form of the SEC powerhouse and he grabbed that opportunity with both hands. The story has culminated with a nomination for him on the 2023 Heisman finalists list.

From Arizona State to LSU: Jayden Daniels’ Heisman journey comes full circle

Jayden Daniels held an offer from LSU when he decided to sign for Arizona State in 2019. But three seasons later, he decided that it would be better for his career to go to Baton Rouge.

Daniels had a great 2019 season with the Sun Devils as a true freshman, throwing 2,943 passing yards with 17 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions. But he could not match the numbers in his next two seasons.

Heisman Trophy Football: Heisman Trophy finalist LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels poses for a photo with the Heisman Trophy, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in New York. The Heisman Trophy, award to college football's top player, will be announced Saturday, Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Since coming to LSU, the quarterback has been back to his best. He passed for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022.

This season, he has surpassed those numbers with 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 9-3 overall record and a place in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Daniels is up against the likes of Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Heisman trophy 2023. Will he be able to win the coveted honor?