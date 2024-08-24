Why did Jaylin Lucas leave Indiana? A look at reasons behind FSU star’s exit

Junior running back Jaylin Lucas transferred from the Indiana Hoosiers to the Florida State Seminoles in February, after his announcement on Jan. 7. The 5-foot-9-inch athlete was one of the top returners in the Big Ten, making his transfer a big loss for the Hoosiers and a valuable addition for the Seminoles.

Let's look at the factors behind Lucas's decision to join Florida State.

Why did Jaylin Lucas leave Indiana?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylin Lucas decided to transfer to the Florida State Seminoles to play with his brother wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, who is a wide receiver on the team. Lucas expressed his excitement about the move:

"I just thought it was the best fit for me. ... I just love the way that he always gives me a call. I always wanted to play with my brother. That was my dream coming out of high school. Now we get to do it." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Trending

Family ties were not the only factor in his decision. Florida State coach Mike Norvell also played a role, praising Lucas:

"Jaylin is one of the most explosive players in the country. He can change the game from all over the field on offense and the return game. He brings toughness and the right mindset to compete at the highest level. Whatever he may lack in size, he makes up for in playmaking ability." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

In his two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, Jaylin Lucas tallied 116 rushing attempts for 546 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns, as well as 50 receptions for 329 yards (6.6 yards per catch) with two receiving touchdowns. However, his ability to return kicks and punts on special teams makes him a much more valuable player, as he returned 44 kickoffs for over 1,100 yards and three touchdowns.

Also Read: Florida State Football Season Preview 2024: Biggest games, key players to watch, predictions and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.