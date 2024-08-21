Why did Jeremiah Smith commit to Ohio State? When Buckeyes' star shared reasons for joining Ryan Day's team

Jeremiah Smith was one of the highest-ranked high school prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. He has earned comparisons with the great Julio Jones and had his pick among elite colleges.

The consensus five-star prospect accepted Ohio State's offer and looks set to be the next great Buckeyes wide receiver. Let's take a look at why Smith chose to take his talents to Ohio State and start his collegiate football career as a Buckeye.

Why did Jeremiah Smith commit to Ohio State?

According to Sports Illustrated, Jeremiah Smith had been committed to the Buckeyes for almost a year but nearly flipped to Miami after receiving a tempting proposal. Smith said in December 2023:

"It came down to a close call between Miami and Ohio State. Eventually, I just went with my gut feeling. I went for the team developing receivers into first-rounders."

Smith praised Ohio State's commitment to their players in all aspects of their lives. He said:

"It's the way Ohio State cares about their players on and off the field. They are one of the best for their players.

"It is a family up there in Ohio. During Thanksgiving, they'll have their players come over and eat with them, doing things like that. So, it's definitely a brotherhood up there in Columbus for sure."

Smith will be joined by fellow five-star prospects in cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., edge Eddrick Houston and wide receiver Mylan Graham for the 2024 college football season.

Jeremiah Smith could be the next great Buckeyes wide receiver

Smith spoke about Ohio State's penchant for producing first-round caliber wide receivers. The Chaminade-Madonna Prep star was right.

Ohio State has developed the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and most recently Marvin Harrison Jr. into NFL-ready prospects. Each of these players have either thrived in the big leagues or is primed for a stellar NFL career.

Ohio State has become an elite wide receiver factory in recent years, so Jeremiah Smith is in the right place if he's looking to follow in the footsteps of some famous alumni.

Smith looks poised to play a role as early as 2024, and he will look to make a name for himself in the upcoming collegiate football season. Let's see what the South Florida pass catcher has in store for the NCAA.

