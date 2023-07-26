Why was Jim Harbaugh suspended? Michigan HC's violations, explored

Jim Harbaugh is expected to face a four-game suspension at the beginning of the 2023 college football season. This is due to false statements made by Harbaugh to investigators regarding potential recruiting violations committed by him and his staff.

The suspension is coming through a negotiated resolution between Michigan and the NCAA. The NCAA Committee of Infractions will assess the possible resolution and, if deemed necessary, either grant approval or make appropriate adjustments to the penalty.

Jim Harbaugh has consistently asserted that he did not intentionally deceive anyone. Instead, he maintains that he cannot recall the specific events that resulted in the recruiting violations. His attorney Tom Mars told ESPN they are still working with the NCAA on the issue:

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"The NCAA and Harbaugh are working toward a negotiated resolution that is expected to see him suspended four games this season in penalties…"

What games will Jim Harbaugh miss in 2023?

Should the four-game suspension be enforced by the NCAA Committee on Infraction, Jim Harbaugh will miss the Wolverines' first four games of the 2023 college football season. These will be home games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

This comes as a huge blow for Harbaugh and Michigan considering the high expectations placed on the team in the upcoming season. The stakes are high after Jim Harbaugh recorded one of the most successful seasons in his eight-year tenure with the Wolverines in 2022.

The Michigan Wolverines ended the previous season with a 13-1 record, claiming the Big Ten championship title. The Wolverines also secured a spot in the College Football Playoffs after they ended third on the ranking. However, the team lost to TCU in the semi-finals.

Ryan Ermanni @RyanEFox2



Let that sink in.



Apparently Jim Harbaugh is gonna be suspended for 4 games over buying a recruit a cheeseburger during covid.

Why is Harbaugh been investigated?

Jim Harbaugh is currently being investigated for several NCAA Level II infractions. This includes practices with an excessive number of coaches on the field, contacting prospects during the COVID-19 dead period, and unauthorized video observation of practices.

While Level II infractions are less significant, Harbaugh’s failure to cooperate with the NCAA infraction committee is considered Level I infractions. In the case of a Level I infraction, the most severe suspension imposed is of a six-game suspension and recruiting restrictions.

Former Wolverines defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald who has joined the Baltimore Ravens is also anticipated to face sanctions. In the same vein, Michigan assistant coaches Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome are also expected to be subjected to penalties.

