Why did Kirby Smart leave Alabama? Exploring reasons behind Georgia HC's exit

Kirby Smart is among many current head coaches who were groomed under Nick Saban at Alabama. The Georgia coach spent nine years learning from one of the greatest college football coaches of all time before he decided to take up the Bulldogs' coach gig in December 2015.

During his tenure at Alabama, Smart was given a $200,000 increment, making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator. Smart went on to develop a robust football program as he secured two national championships since he took the Georgia job along with two SEC titles during his nine years long tenure.

During an interview in 2022, Kirby Smart talked about his decision to leave Alabama and lead his team:

“I thought it was the next step,” Smart said about leaving Alabama. “You know, I had great nine years there at the University of Alabama and get the opportunity to come home to my alma mater, It was a no-brainer, right? This is a top 10 job in the country — top-five job in the country.”

Now that Nick Saban has passed the torch to Kalen DeBoer to take forward the program's legacy following a 17-year-long run, Kirby Smart doesn't believe it will have any effect on the intensity of the matchup between the two teams:

"I don't expect it to change," Smart said. "You're talking about two teams that have been at the forefront of college football. It's probably gonna be that way for a long time ... The standard that Coach created there at Alabama, the standard we've created. Those two are gonna be matching up for a long time, and I think it's what's great about college athletics."

Kirby Smart talks about Georgia's readiness in 2024

Georgia is among the most powerful teams in the nation right now, especially after a 13-1 record in the 2023 college football season. The Bulldogs will be the favorites to bag the national championship in the coming season. Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck is also the top contender to take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy home in 2024.

However, talking about the Bulldogs' preparedness this year, Kirby Smart talked about how Beck has to take the pressure to perform to the best of his capabilities this year owing to the lack of depth present in the team.

“There’s not the depth around Carson in the skill positions that there’s been in the past. It probably puts more pressure on him. He probably feels like he’s got to be perfect," Smart said (via On3).

Fans would be intrigued to see Alabama and Georgia's marquee matchup on September 28th, 2024.

