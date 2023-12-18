Why did Kyle McCord transfer to Syracuse? Exploring the reason behind former Ohio State QB's decision

Following a season as the starting quarterback of Ohio State, Kyle McCord has transferred to Syracuse to play his senior season in college football. The quarterback has done pretty well to replace C.J. Stroud in the starting role but it seems expectations were much higher.

A loss to Michigan, which marked the Buckeyes’ third consecutive defeat to their rival, changed the situation for McCord at Columbus. He has now decided to find a new home in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Syracuse ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Let's examine what influenced the QB in making this move, especially with Nebraska earlier reported as the likely destination.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why did Kyle McCord transfer to Syracuse?

Following the decision to enter the transfer portal, it seemed like Kyle McCord was destined to land in Nebraska. However, the quarterback made the shocking decision to move to the East Coast instead. Not many college football fans anticipated this until the rumors started coming out.

McCord's decision to transfer to play for Orange football was significantly influenced by his familiarity with Fran Brown and his coaching staff. He is also acquainted with Nunzio Campanile as well as Jeff Nixon, who is anticipated to become Syracuse's new offensive coordinator.

"I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important," McCord told ESPN. "It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players.

“They've done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination."

A move to Syracuse was also a chance for McCord to get closer to home. The quarterback hails from New Jersey and will now continue his career in the Empire State. After the pressure he encountered in Columbus, playing somewhere he feels comfortable seems necessary.

Furthermore, joining the Orange guarantees Kyle McCord a starting spot in his final year of eligibility in college football. He will be getting a new opportunity under Syracuse's new coach, Fran Brown, and will also replace Garrett Shrader as the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

Shrader finished the 2023 regular season with 1,686 yards and 13 touchdowns. McCord comes in as an upgrade to the Orange's backfield following his brilliant season at Ohio State. He notably threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 65.8 completion rate.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season