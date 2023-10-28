Why is Lee Corso not on College GameDay today? Latest updates on legendary ESPN sportscaster

Lee Corso has been the mainstay of the College Gameday broadcast on ESPN for years. He rarely misses the show and when he does, the fans are always worried about him. The week 9 broadcast started without the legendary broadcaster and there is an update on what Corso has been up to.

Corso is a part of the panel for the college gameday broadcast and is known for his picks of winners in the week. But that ritual will have to be suspended for this week amid some big-ticket matchups.

The panel gave an update on the whereabouts of Lee Corso as the college football world gets ready for Week 9 without the legendary broadcaster.

Why is Lee Corso not on College GameDay?

Lee Corso had some family matters to attend to. As a result, he couldn't make it to the College GameDay broadcast for week 9. The panel started the show by clarifying that his health is fine and he will be back next week. So the fans will surely miss his presence and humor this week.

"Lee Corso not with us this week. I want to reassure you his health is good, he feels fine. He's had a family matter that required his attention and we know he's locked in on the show because he already stole my prefered superdog. But other than that it's ready to go," Rece Davis said at the start of the show.

Coach Corso has been a legendary name in the college football world with his stints as the coach for various programs. He joined the College GameDay broadcast in 1987 and has been going steadfast ever since, even if the cast around him has changed a whole lot.

Week 9 promises to be a belter with big matchups and so Coach Corso's insight will be sorely missed.

The big and promising Week 9 fixtures

Week 9 has some big games for the fans to look out for. The Florida Gators take on the two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs in a crunch game that is more important for Florida than it is for Georgia if the CFB playoff picture is kept in mind. So the Gators will want to go in all guns blazing.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes also return to action in week 9 after their bye week. They will take on the UCLA Bruins to put their season back on track. But if Lee Corso was on the broadcast, who would he have picked to win in these matchups? Let us know.