Why did Max Johnson leave Texas A&M? Exploring potential reason for the UNC commitment

Max Johnson announced on Wednesday that he is leaving Texas A&M to join North Carolina for the 2024 college football season. This marks the second time the quarterback is embarking on a transfer in his collegiate career after having played his freshman and sophomore years at LSU.

The announcement, which was made via social media, comes just three days after the Watkinsville, Georgia, native entered the transfer portal. The Tar Heels are anticipated to lose starting quarterback Drake Maye to the NFL draft, and Johnson comes in as a replacement.

Why did Max Johnson leave Texas A&M?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Max Johnson made his way out of Texas A&M due to uncertainty surrounding his role as a starter. The quarterback is already eligible for the NFL draft, but he has yet to have an impressive full season under his belt that presents him as a top draft prospect.

He had his first taste of the starting quarterback role in Week 3 of the 2022 season, replacing Haynes King, who is now with Georgia Tech. He impressed under former coach Jimbo Fisher but suffered a hand injury in Week 5 that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Following King's transfer from the Aggies last offseason, Johnson competed with Conner Weigman for the starting role in fall camp. Weigman ultimately secured the starting job after his impressive performance for the team in the last four games of the 2022 season.

However, Weigman suffered a season-ending injury on his right foot in Week 4 of the 2023 season. Johnson stepped in and played a crucial role in leading the offense. He completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,452 yards, scoring nine touchdowns.

Coaching change could have played a role in Max Johnson's exit

Texas A&M parted ways with Jimbo Fisher late this season, marking the end of the coach's six years with the Aggies. While Elijah Robinson was handed the interim role, the program has announced Mike Elko will be the head coach in 2024.

This could have played a role in Max Johnson's decision to leave for North Carolina. It's unknown whether or not the former Aggies defensive coordinator wanted him as a starter. This is coupled with the competition he faces when Weigman returns.

There are rumors Elko could bring his quarterback at Duke, Riley Leonard, to College Station. This is substantiated by the news Leonard has entered the transfer portal.