Why is Michigan football ranked so high? Jim Harbaugh's success with the Wolverines explored

Michigan has been ranked high this season right from the preseason poll. The Wolverines were placed second ahead of the season, only behind Georgia, and have maintained the spot with their scintillating performances, which have seen them win all their games.

Jim Harbaugh's team has been one of the most impressive in college football this season. Despite his absence in the first three games, the Wolverines got the needed result and have set themselves on the path to another successful season in 2023.

Why does Michigan rank so high?

Michigan has maintained second in the AP Poll this season due to the team's excellent and convincing performances. The Wolverines have won all seven games in the 2023 college football season, defeating the likes of Indiana, Nebraska and Minnesota.

With their impressive display, Jim Harbaugh could lead the team to a return to the College Football Playoff this season. They are also on the path to retaining the Big Ten championship, again showcasing themselves as the conference's best team.

While Michigan has maintained a top ranking with its consistent run of form, the team got a high ranking ahead of the season due to its performances in the last few years. Many observers believe the Wolverines have become one of the best college football teams in the country under Jim Harbaugh, who has helmed the position since 2015. They went 13-1 in 2022 and posted a 12-2 record in 2021.

Michigan has won the last two Big Ten championships, showcasing its superiority over Ohio State and Penn State. The U of M has also been to the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons, losing out in both years in the semifinals to Georgia and TCU. The program will attempt to do better this season.

Can Jim Harbaugh lead the Wolverines to the national championship this season?

Following their brilliant performances this season, there's a strong belief that the Michigan Wolverines will return to the College Football Playoff. However, considering their last two outings, their chances of becoming national champions are low.

Undoubtedly, one big challenge for Jim Harbaugh this season is leading the Wolverines to the national title. He has a team to achieve that, with the program only conceding 47 points this season.

The team roster boasts the likes of J.J McCarthy, Blake Corum and Roman Wilson in the offense, as well as Junior Colson, Josiah Stewart and Jaylen Harrell in defense. Fans wait to see if the Wolverines can go on to win their first national title since 1997.