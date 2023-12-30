Why is Michigan playing Alabama in the Rose Bowl? List of players opting out, favorites, and more

The Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide will square off in the 2024 Rose Bowl. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of the Washington-Texas game for the National Championship.

The Wolverines will play in their third consecutive bowl game under head coach Jim Harbaugh after missing out during the 2020 season, the only time they didn't make it under Harbaugh’s tenure.

Meanwhile, Alabama has been a national powerhouse since Nick Saban took over in 2007. Under his mentorship, the team hasn’t missed a bowl game and won six National Championships.

Here are more details about the Rose Bowl matchup between the Wolverines and the Crimson Tide, including the game schedule, viewing options, betting favorites, and list of players opting out.

Why is Michigan playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl?

With the Rose Bowl designated as a College Football Playoff semifinal, it will be the hallowed ground wherein two of the best teams this season will collide.

Despite the sign-stealing scandal that led to a three-game suspension for Harbaugh, Michigan is still regarded as the top team this year after going undefeated after 13 matches. They even defeated archrival Ohio State before shutting down Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines have won games by an average margin of 23.7 points. Their defense has limited eight opponents to seven points or less, including the 26-0 rout of the Hawkeyes.

Winning over Alabama will keep their quest for a 12th national championship alive. The Wolverines last achieved that feat in 1997 under head coach Lloyd Carr.

On the other hand, Alabama’s contender status was questioned after their defeat against Texas. Close victories against Texas A&M and Arkansas also doomed a potential CFP return.

However, since losing to the Longhorns, they’ve won all games, including a 27-24 victory in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game that ended the Georgia Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak.

Controversy ensued after Alabama finished fifth in the Associated Poll after defeating the Bulldogs, one spot behind undefeated Florida State. Still, the Selection Committee chose the 12-1 Crimson Tide as the fourth seed, facing Michigan.

Who is favored to win the Rose Bowl 2024?

While Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite over Alabama, the discrepancy is negligible. Therefore, this game is more of a toss-up, especially with a National Championship opportunity on the line.

Both teams have been impressive leading into this game, making it a must-watch showdown. However, SEC teams, especially Alabama, has done well during the CFP. Likewise, Harbaugh’s teams have won only one bowl game (2015 Citrus Bowl) since he took over.

What channel is the Rose Bowl on?

Date and venue: January 1, 2024 at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Streaming: ESPN app, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Dish, Fubo, Sling TV, Vidgo, Philo, YouTube TV

Channel: ESPN

List of players opting out from Rose Bowl 2024

Michigan Wolverines

none

Alabama Crimson Tide

Anquin Barnes, DL (transfer portal)

Isaiah Hastings, DL (transfer portal)

Tyler Buchner, QB (transfer portal)

