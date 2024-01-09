Why does Michigan wear Jordan? Exploring the Wolverines' Air Jordan Sponsorship

The Michigan Wolverines' Jordan brand jerseys are among the most recognizable in college football. They are among the few teams that sport the iconic Jumpman logo on their jerseys. Their blue and yellow colorway also makes the jersey pop, making it more recognizable.

Air Jordan is primarily a basketball brand and makes most of its money with shoe sales. So why does the brand sponsor the Wolverines? Here's a look at the history of Michigan's association with the iconic Air Jordan brand.

Why is Michigan football sponsored by Jordan?

Michael Jordan watches Michigan in action alongside Derek Jeter (2016)

The Michigan Wolverines Football Team is sponsored by Jordan because the company wanted to enter the college football market and associate with a massive program to make a big splash. The Wolverines were the perfect candidates. They had just hired Jim Harbaugh to lead the program and were the talk of the town in college football in 2015 when the Air Jordan brand planned to enter the college football scene.

Harbaugh was also excited by Jordan's partnership with the program and welcomed the brand and Michael Jordan on board in 2015.

What is the Michigan-Jordan deal?

In 2015, the University of Michigan signed a 15-year, $173.8 million deal with the Air Jordan brand to be the program's exclusive apparel sponsor. The company paid an initial $12 million to the university, followed by $76.8 million in total annual payments and $85 million worth of apparel. The deal was the largest apparel deal in college football at the time but has since been surpassed by The University of Texas' 15-year, $200 million and Ohio State's 15-year, $252 million deals with Nike.

When did Michigan switch to the Jordan brand?

Michigan Wolverines wearing Jordan brand apparel for the first time vs. Hawaii (September 2016)

The University of Michigan signed its 15-year, $173.8 million agreement with the Jordan brand in August 2015 and switched to the Jordan brand in August 2016. The Wolverines were the first team to sign a deal with the iconic brand.

What college football teams wear the Jordan brand?

Nine college football teams wear the Jordan brand: the Michigan Wolverines, North Carolina Tar Heels, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, UCLA Bruins, Morehouse Tigers, Norfolk State Spartans, Houston Cougars, and Howard Bison. The Air Jordan brand continues to add more college programs to its portfolio every passing year.