Why did the NAIA ban transgender athletes? Deep dive into college athletics rule book amid decision to ban trans athletes

On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) unveiled a policy that significantly restricts transgender athletes from participating in women's sports across its colleges nationwide. The policy was unanimously ratified with a 20-0 vote during its annual convention held in Kansas City, Missouri.

Why did the NAIA ban transgender athletes?

The ban on transgender athletes from participating in female sports by the NAIA came after the issue witnessed a series of protests and lawsuits in the last few years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Transgender athletes gaining an unfair competitive advantage has been a keenly contested social debate in the last couple of years. This played a role in the decision of the NAIA Council of Presidents on Monday. Competitive cheers and dances are, however, excluded in the rule.

“Each NAIA sport includes some combination of strength, speed and stamina, providing competitive advantages for male student-athletes. As a result, the NAIA policy for transgender student-athletes applies to all sports except for competitive cheer and competitive dance, which are open to all students.”

As per the new transgender participation policy, all athletes are permitted to compete in NAIA-sponsored male sports. However, in women's sports, only athletes assigned female at birth who have not initiated hormone therapy are eligible to participate.

The NAIA serves as the national athletic governing body for 249 predominantly small colleges, encompassing approximately 83,000 student-athletes across over 25 sports. Approximately 80% of its membership consists of private schools. Unlike the NCAA, which is structured into three divisions of competition, the NAIA operates independently.

Human rights organizations’ response to the NAIA policy

The decision of the NAIA to ban the participation of transgender athletes in female sports has sparked both positive and negative reactions. It has caught the attention of human rights organizations across the country who condemned the decision of the body.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization, responded to the development via a statement from its president. The body condemned what it tagged discrimination by the NAIA.

“The benefits of sports to the mind, body, and spirit are well known. Every student, including transgender student-athletes, deserves the opportunity to be a part of a team and to learn about sportsmanship, self-discipline, perseverance and more.”

“The NAIA should listen to Hall of Famers like Coach Dawn Staley, and do everything it can to expand access to athletics, including to correct the long-standing lack of resources and support for women’s athletics, instead of engaging in even more discrimination.”

Nonetheless, the NAIA made it known that its primary responsibility is to ensure fairness in competition amid the outburst that followed the decision. This could undoubtedly result in a series of lawsuits against the athletic body in the future.