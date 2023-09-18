Why did Nebraska move to the Big 10? Exploring more about CFB's conference realignments

Nebraska was not part of the latest wave of conference realignment. But in the not-too-distant past, it made a switch from the Big 12 to the Big Ten. It was a big move back in the day. But not many people remember the details or the events that led to the switch.

It's already been 15 years since the Cornhuskers realigned to the Big Ten. In the wake of the recent conference realignment, perhaps it’s time to revisit the Cornhuskers’ exit from the Big 12 and the reason why they moved to the Big Ten.

Why did Nebraska move to the Big Ten?

Nebraska moved to the Big Ten because the conference offered stability which the Big 12 could not guarantee, according to its former chancellor, Harvey Perlman. Nebraska also had a fallout with the Big 12 conference leadership over perceived favoritism towards Southern Division heavyweights, Texas and Oklahoma.

The Cornhuskers’ move to the Big Ten set off a window of conference realignment that changed the face of college football significantly. Following the Cornhuskers’ exit from the Big 12, Colorado followed suit and joined the Pac-10, which metamorphosed into the Pac-12 with the addition of Utah. Ironically, the Pac-12 today has been reduced to just two schools.

The Big 12 lost more programs after Colorado and Nebraska left. Missouri and Texas A&M also exited the conference in 2011 and went on to the SEC. The Big 12 is not the only conference affected by the wave of realignment in the early 2010s. The Big East had to rebrand itself after seven non-football members voted to split from the football-playing members.

One of the effects of these realignment moves is that the benefiting conferences got bigger TV deals. Also, the former Bowl Championship Series for determining the college football national champion fell into disuse. In its place, the College Football Playoff system was adopted and is still in use today.

Has the Cornhuskers’ move to the Big Ten been as beneficial as they would have imagined, however? Looking at on-field success in football, the answer will definitely be no. In their 12 years in the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers have failed to win the conference championship title. Their only divisional title win came in 2012. They were beaten by Wisconsin in the championship game of the Big Ten.

However, given that the Big 12’s instability contributed a lot to the Cornhuskers’ exit, the Big Ten has been a perfect home. The Big Ten is one of the most stable conferences in the country. Not only has it lost many members in the last decade, but it has also expanded a couple of times.

The Cornhuskers can work on their athletic success in the midst of the stability and prosperity being in the Big Ten offers.