Why did offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich get fired by Penn State?

The Penn State Nittany Lions fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Sunday (Nov. 12). The team made the decision just a day after the 24-15 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Week 11.

It was the second time this season that Penn State's offensive unit struggled in a high-profile contest. The Nittany Lions gained just 238 yards of total offense in the contest as quarterback Drew Allar completed 10 of his 22 passes for just 74 yards. They converted only four of 14 third downs against the Wolverines.

Penn State's offense failed to deliver earlier in the season as well, during the clash against Ohio State on Oct. 21. The Nittany Lions recorded only 240 yards and failed to score a touchdown in their 18-12 loss against the Buckeyes.

In a statement, Penn State head coach James Franklin thanked Yurcich for his three years of service before wishing him well for the future:

"We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years but feel it is in our program's best interest to make a change at this time. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Ultimately, Yurcich's inability to get Penn State's offense ticking in big games is what led to him being fired.

As per reports, Penn State's running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle will serve as co-offensive coordinators for the remainder of the season. The duo is likely to be in charge of the Nittany Lions offense in their Week 12 matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 18.

When did Mike Yurcich join Penn State?

Mike Yurcich joined the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2021 after spending one season as the offensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns. He previously had a one-year sojourn as the quarterbacks coach at Ohio State and worked six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

It will be interesting to see where Yurcich ends up next season after a relatively disappointing 2023 campaign with Penn State.