Why is Ole Miss vs Mississippi State called the Egg Bowl? Looking at the historical significance of CFB's rivalry week showdown

College football fans are eager to witness one of the most historic intrastate rivalries in sports as the Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6) gear up for the 120th edition of the Egg Bowl.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart aims to guide Ole Miss to a second 10-win season in three years. On the other hand, Mississippi State is experiencing a challenging season. Currently, they are the holders of ‘The Golden Egg’ and they will try to put in the hard work to retain it.

Why is Ole Miss vs Mississippi State called the Egg Bowl?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

If we look at the origin, the “Egg Bowl” has deep roots in the rivalry’s history. In 1926, the Ole Miss Rebels halted the dominance of Mississippi A&M (now Mississippi State), resulting in a clash between hardcore fans.

In order to prevent future conflicts, students established “‘The Golden Egg” in 1927 as a trophy symbolizing supremacy in Mississippi college football. The nickname “Egg Bowl” was coined in 1979 by sports editor Tom Patterson. It was the time when neither of the two teams were able to qualify for traditional bowl games.

The Golden Egg was introduced in 1927, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State have been locking horns since 1901. In their 119 meetings, Ole Miss leads the series with a record of 64-47-6.

In the 2022 game, the Mississippi State Bulldogs broke a two-game losing streak in the competition. It was neck-to-neck until the end, with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart orchestrating a 99-yard drive.

However, the Bulldogs secured a 24-22 win by stopping a two-point conversion. The Mississippi State defense limited Ole Miss to a 4-of-17 conversion on third downs.

The 2023 Egg Bowl aligns with Thanksgiving Day, but it’s not a fixed tradition. The game is typically held in late November. The specific date does vary based on factors like the college football schedule and television broadcast agreements.

As both teams meet for the 120th time, the anticipation among fans builds for another chapter in this rivalry.