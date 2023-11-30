Why did Riley Leonard leave Duke? Exploring potential reasons for QB's transfer portal entrance

Earlier on Wednesday, Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal. The quarterback took to social media to announce his decision.

As per reports, Leonard entered the NCAA transfer portal with a no-contact tag on his entry. This means that teams cannot make their advances to him, however, he can reach out to them.

Leonard has been with the Blue Devils for the past three seasons. He was named Duke's starting quarterback in 2022 and showed promising signs. He racked up 2,967 passing yards and 20 touchdowns and added 699 rushing yards for 13 scores on the ground.

However, in 2023, Leonard's campaign was marred by a series of injuries. He threw for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns on 95 passes, adding 352 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground across seven games.

Reports suggest that Notre Dame and Texas A&M Aggies are among the few teams closely monitoring Leonard.

Exploring reasons behind Riley Leonard's decision to enter the transfer portal

Interestingly, Riley Leonard's decision to enter the transfer portal comes only a few days after head coach Mike Elko left Duke to join the Texas A&M Aggies. A potential reunion might be on the cards.

While Leonard has not revealed his reasons behind entering the transfer portal, there are suggestions that the quarterback might plan on reuniting with Elko.

Moreover, there has been uncertainty over who will take over the reins as the new head coach for the Blue Devils. Amid the lack of clarity at Duke, Leonard may have wanted to be in control of his own future.

Another reason for Leonard to enter the transfer portal might be stemming from his desire for a new challenge. He spent three seasons with the Blue Devils but failed to win any major honors with the team.

If Riley Leonard wants to take his game to the next level, he might need to prove himself in a challenging conference. A move to one of the top SEC teams will certainly give him some more recognition.