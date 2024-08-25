Why did Roydell Williams transfer to Florida State? A look at reasons behind former Alabama star’s exit 

On Saturday, Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams was one of the bright spots in his team's offense during their upset loss in the opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Ireland. This game was the first one that Williams played for Florida State, having transferred to the program from the Alabama Crimson Tide. But why did this happen?

Why did Roydell Williams transfer to Florida State?

Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in January, shortly after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. This retirement opened a 30-day transfer portal window for Alabama players, which many, including Williams, took advantage of.

In February, he explained his decision to transfer to Florida State:

“Just the opportunity. Everybody has an opportunity on the table. I was told to take the opportunity. Coach Norvell gave me the opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of it.” (H/T On3)

Roydell Williams at Alabama

Before transferring to Florida State, Williams spent four seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Over his four years with the program, Williams improved each season, becoming a key part of the Crimson Tide's run game in his final year. In that campaign, he recorded a career-high 560 yards and scored five touchdowns

2024 could have been the year where Williams became the main running back for Alabama, especially with Jase McClellan entering the NFL. But the opportunities at Florida State and a Saban-less Alabama enticed him to leave.

How did Roydell Williams fare in Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game?

Williams made his debut for his new team on Saturday. In the defeat to Georgia Tech, he scored one touchdown and ran for 38 yards from 12 carries, leading the team in rushing yards for the game. These numbers showed the Seminoles' offensive struggled against the Yellow Jackets' strong defense.

Following the game, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:

"We had a couple of explosive runs there in that in that first drive. And obviously we were not able to replicate that as the game went on. And they did a good job with some of the adjustments they made, obviously, for us.

"You know, there's some of the plays that are just, I mean, the smallest of margins that are the difference and, you know, big, explosive plays. And that's where get to go to work and have to be better. And so some of that we will get a chance to watch and see and continue to reevaluate but that's how I saw it."

Roydell Williams will need to make the most of this opportunity at Florida State to help turn the offense around.

