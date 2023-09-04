Why did Sam Hartman transfer to Notre Dame from Wake Forest?

Sam Hartman switched from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with only one season of college eligibility left. Hartman, who has played for five years, holds the ACC record for career touchdown throws with 110 scoring passes. It's certain he won't be adding to the tally as he departs the conference to play for the football-independent Notre Dame.

Hartman had the option of entering the NFL draft, where he had very nice prospects, or returning to Wake Forest for his senior season. However, he chose another season of college football action at Notre Dame.

Why? His reason was straightforward enough: He didn't want to spend his whole college career at a place. Quarterbacks in the NFL don't spend their entire careers with a team. If they don't, he shouldn't as a college quarterback.

“This is what you have to do when you go into the league, is come into a new place where there's not a lot of familiar faces,” he told the Associated Press.

How Sam Hartman's long college career has seen him end up at Notre Dame

Sam Hartman had an impressive freshman season in 2018 but had his sophomore season cut short by injury. Having played only four games, he was able to redshirt the season. He also gained another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 season of 2020, and the NCAA's decision to not count it against players' eligibility.

These factors gave Sam Hartman a sixth year of eligibility with which he opted to play for the Fighting Irish.

Hartman announced his decision to transfer to Notre Dame in January, shunning the draft to play for one of college football's most storied programs. Following an underwhelming 9-4 season, Notre Dame's starting quarterback for the 2022 season also entered the transfer portal and ended up at Arizona State.

Sam Hartman is faced with the task of returning the Fighting Irish to national glory. In 2021 when they played last in the College Football Playoff, they lost to Alabama 31-14 in the Rose Bowl. Their previous appearance saw them get thrashed by Clemson 30-3.

The expectation at Wake Forest may not have been this high, but Hartman is no stranger to playing for top prizes. He led the Demon Deacons to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2021, where they lost to Pitt 45-21.

Hartman is equipped enough to meet or even surpass the expectations at Notre Dame. He has the entire season ahead to prove himself. But having already led the Fighting Irish to two wins in two already, there's little doubt Hartman is up to the task.