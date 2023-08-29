Why does Sam Hartman wear 10? Unveiling the story of the Notre Dame QB

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman towers as one of the best quarterbacks in college football today. But something else that stands out for the former Wake Forest standout has nothing to do with his on-field performance.

The No. 10 on Hartman’s jersey is fast becoming iconic. And there’s a peculiar story behind it.

Sam Hartman’s No. 10 jersey dates to 2015. The origin starts a few days after the death of someone dear to him, his adopted brother, Demitri Allison.

When Hartman was in middle school, his family took in Allison, who lived with them for the entire four years of his high school career.

After high school, Allison played football at Elon. However, he died in November 2015 by suicide at age 21. Hartman started wearing the No. 10 as a tribute to Allison, who had worn the number. He has been wearing the number since his time at Davidson Day School, and he wore it again on Saturday for his first game in Notre Dame colors.

Sam Hartman's necklace and his first Notre Dame game

Sam Hartman led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to their first game of this season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Attention was on him to deliver, having transferred from Wake Forest during the offseason. But Hartman’s performance was not the only subject of attention.

Hartman’s necklace also held equal appeal and attracted interest from fans watching across the globe. This necklace isn’t just any necklace. It sports a piece of history that is as inspiring as it is chilling.

The story behind the necklace started well before the start of the season. Many of Hartman’s fans were expecting him to put on the necklace. He didn’t disappoint. And the necklace became part of his Notre Dame story.

The necklace’s story started when Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome. The condition required him to undergo surgery to prevent blood clots. In the process of the surgery, one of Hartman’s ribs had to be removed – the one closest to his collarbone.

Sam Hartman would not have it disposed of as medical waste. Instead, he had it made into a pendant to be worn with his necklace. And wearing it, he led the Fighting Irish to a 42-3 victory over Navy. You may call it his good luck charm.