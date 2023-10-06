Why is Texas-OU called the Red River Showdown? Who leads, past scores, streaming info, and more

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners, also known as the Red River Showdown, is always one of the most anticipated games of the college football season.

The Longhorns and Sooners first met in 1900 but the rivalry has been renewed annually and uninterrupted since 1929. The rivalry is known as the Red River Showdown, or the Red River Rivalry, or the Red River Shootout.

The rivalry game gets its name because the Red River is what separates the two states. The rivalry has also had different sponsors which has changed the name.

It was originally called the Red River Shootout, but in 2005, in the 100th game, it was renamed the SBC Red River Rivalry, as the rivalry game didn't want to promote gun violence with Shootout in the name.

Then, in 2014, it was renamed the Red River Showdown, following AT&T sponsoring the game. It has since kept the Red River Showdown name, as it also applies to the other sports games between the schools.

Who leads the Red River Showdown?

The Red River Showdown has been played 118 times and Texas leads the all-time series 63-50-5. The largest victory was a 65-13 win for Oklahoma in 2003, while the Longhorns hold the longest win streak at eight, stretching from 1940 until 1947, and did it again from 1958 until 1965.

Last season, the Texas Longhorns won in a blowout beating the Oklahoma Sooners 49-0. The victory snapped the Sooners' four-game win streak.

Past scores

As mentioned, Texas is coming off a 49-0 victory last season. In the year prior, Oklahoma won 55-48 in a back-and-forth matchup.

In the last 15 matchups, the scores are as follows

2022: Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

2021: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

2020: Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 (OT)

2019: Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

2018: Oklahoma 39, Texas 27 (Big 12 Championship game)

2018: Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

2017: Oklahoma 29, Texas 24

2016: Oklahoma 45, Texas 40

2015: Texas 24, Oklahoma 17

2014: Oklahoma 31, Texas 26

2013: Texas 36, Oklahoma 20

2012: Oklahoma 63, Texas 21

2011: Oklahoma 55, Texas 17

2010: Oklahoma 28, Texas 20

2009: Texas 16, Oklahoma 13

How to watch the Red River Showdown

The Red River Showdown is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 at noon ET. The game is set to take place at Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas. The game will be telecasted on ABC, while you can stream it on FuboTV.

Texas is currently a 5.0-point favorite heading into the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma.

