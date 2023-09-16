Why did Travis Hunter go to Jackson State? Taking a closer look at the playing career of Colorado's wideout star

Star wide receiver Travis Hunter flipped his commitment to Florida State in 2021 to sign for a Football Championship Subdivision school. But, Deion Sanders was able to convince him to come to Jackson State.

It was a shocking decision from the player who was ranked the No.1 recruit in the country for the class of 2022. However, it was a major milestone for the FCS and HBCU football programs as Hunter became the first five-star player to commit to the division.

Travis Hunter's decision to commit to Jackson State was influenced by three pivotal factors; his deep admiration and respect for Deion Sanders, the trust Sanders had garnered from his mother and the strong bond they had forged through their mutual love for bass fishing.

Playing on both sides of the field, the WR had idolized Sanders right from a young age and saw the chance to play under him as perfect for his growth trajectory. It's worth noting that playing in the less competitive FCS places a big limitation on his draft chances.

Nonetheless, the two-way player and his family were unperturbed by this, putting their trust deeply in Coach Prime and what he intends to do at the HBCU. Hunter was certain Sanders was the best person to guard him at the collegiate level and create a viable path to the NFL.

Notably, the player had offers from some of the most prestigious college football programs in the country, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

This further makes his Jackson State commitment decision a weird one to comprehend.

How well has Travis Hunter performed at Colorado?

Hunter has already made his talent evident while playing for the Colorado Buffaloes this season. He has been impressive on both sides of the field and has become a crucial player for Deion Sanders like he was at Jackson State.

His talent was recognized even before he played a game in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He was named to the AP Preseason All-American First-Team, showcasing the respect he commands within the media.

Despite being just two games into the 2023 college football season, a lot of people already have their eyes on Hunter as he is going to play a crucial role in a potential Colorado turnaround under Deion Sanders following a 1-11 record in 2022.