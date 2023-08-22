Why was Urban Meyer fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars? A look at the coach's scandal-riddled stint in pro football

Following an abysmal record as a first-year coach in the NFL, Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars 13 games into the 2021 season. The former Florida head coach was on a 2-11 record when he was dismissed, the worst in the NFL that season.

Urban Meyer was hired by the Jaguars franchise with the hope that he could replicate his winning in college football at the professional level. However, things didn't go as planned for the three-time college football national championship winner in the unforgiving NFL.

What caused the downfall of Urban Meyer?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Urban Meyer's downfall at the Jacksonville Jaguars stemmed from a confluence of factors that eventually eroded his credibility and effectiveness as a coach. His short stint at the Jaguars franchise was saddled with a lot of on-field and off-field issues and controversies.

Expand Tweet

A critical factor was Meyer's inability to build positive relationships with his players. He employed his authoritative style of coaching which had worked perfectly well in the college football landscape. However, it clashed with the ideals of the more advanced NFL.

Reports of clashes with players, questionable motivational tactics and lack of trust eroded the team’s morale and this was reflected in the results. The Jaguars were clearly the worst team in the NFL that season, blemishing Meyer’s outstanding record as a coach.

What scandal was Urban Meyer accused of?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Off-field controversies while in charge of the Jaguars further tarnished Meyer's reputation in the world of American sports. The coach was found wanting in a number of issues within and outside of the Jaguars team, which undermined his reputation and leadership.

The contentious recruitment of ex-Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle with a history of racial insensitivity drew public and media scrutiny. The situation was followed by the immediate resignation of Doyle, but the reputation of Meyer was already on the line.

Also, the viral video where he was seen dancing and groping a woman at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as well as multiple clashes with his team members and staff, were scandals that tainted the short stint of Meyer in the professional level of the sport.

Expand Tweet

Will Urban Meyer return to college football?

This is one question many enthusiasts within the realm of college football continue to ask. However, a return of Meyer to coaching at the collegiate level looks very unlikely. It doesn't appear the former Ohio State coach will even return to coaching at any level.

Urban Meyer currently works as a television analyst on Fox Sports and might stick to the role for a couple of years to come. Nonetheless, he remains one of the greatest coaches the world of college football has ever seen and his legacy will be celebrated for many years to come.