Why was Walt Bell fired? Uncovering Indiana OC's recent setback following a disappointing start to the 2023 season

Indiana has decided to fire offensive coordinator Walt Bell following the Hoosiers' 44-17 defeat against Maryland on Saturday. The sudden decision was reached and agreed upon by coach Tom Allen and the Hoosier athletic department.

Indiana currently ranks 111th nationally in scoring offense, averaging 20.8 points per game. The Hoosier's offensive struggles were evident as they scored only three points in their opener against Ohio State, 14 against Louisville and 17 in their recent abysmal road loss to Maryland.

Why was Walt Bell fired?

Walt Bell had only spent a single full season at the program before he was shown the exit door. He was in charge of an offense that ranked 98th nationally in scoring during the 2022 college football season. The former UMass head coach now has to take the next step in his career.

Walt Bell took over from Nick Sheridan ahead of the 2022 season, intending to construct a more efficient and productive offense. Before his arrival, the Hoosiers had only recorded one game with multiple offensive touchdowns in the Big Ten during the 2021 season.

However, Indiana finished 2022 worse in the Big Ten in rushing, passing, scoring and total offense. With additions in the transfer portal, there was hope for improvement this season. Nonetheless, that hasn’t been the case.

On Sunday, coach Tom Allen released a statement saying the team needed a "new direction" in its offense.

"I felt we need a new direction on the offensive side of the ball," Allen said.

Who will replace Walt Bell as offensive coordinator?

For the remainder of the 2023 season, the responsibilities of offensive coordinator will be taken over by Rod Carey, who previously served as the quality control coach under Tom Allen at the program. The school announced Carey's appointment on Sunday.

Coach Allen said Rod Carey has the experience and familiarity to succeed in the role:

"Rod brings a wealth of experience and success along with a familiarity with our personnel. I wish Walt and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his contributions to our program."

By replacing Walt Bell, Carey is taking an interim role for the second time in his tenure at Indiana. He was elevated to interim offensive line coach during the 2022 season when Tom Allen dismissed Darren Hiller following the team's sixth game.

Carey last served as an offensive coordinator with Northern Illinois in 2012. During that season, the Huskies won the MAC championship and earned a trip to the Orange Bowl. After Dave Doeren departed for NC State, Carey was promoted to head coach and led the team to the Orange Bowl.