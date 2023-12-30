Why is Washington playing Texas in the Sugar Bowl? List of players opting out, favorites, and more

The University of Washington Huskies and the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns can earn a spot in the National Championship Game with a 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl victory.

Washington’s positive transformation under head coach Kalen DeBoer continues. They finished 11-2 with a 7-2 Pac-12 record last season, DeBoer’s first season. This time, they can win their third national title and first since 1991.

Meanwhile, Steve Sarkisian guided Texas to a 12-1 record, including an 8-1 standing in the Big 12. The Longhorns will play their second consecutive bowl game, keeping the dreams of a fifth national title alive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are more details about the matchup between the Huskies and the Longhorns, including the game schedule, viewing options, betting favorites, and a list of players opting out.

Why is Washington playing Texas in the Sugar Bowl?

With the Sugar Bowl designated as a College Football Playoff semifinal this season, it earned the right to host two of the top four teams. The Huskies and the Longhorns have stamped their class above the opposition, having a combined 25-1 record.

Washington is ranked the second-best team in the nation after completing a 13-game sweep leading into this game. They have defeated nationally ranked teams Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, and USC before edging the Ducks again in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Texas’ only loss was a 34-30 decision against Oklahoma. Before that result, they have turned heads by defeating Alabama and securing victories against ranked opponents Kansas and Kansas State.

The Longhorns’ victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game cemented their claim as the third-best team this season.

With top-ranked Michigan and number four Alabama competing in the Rose Bowl, Washington and Texas will clash in the other semifinal.

Who is favored to win the Sugar Bowl 2024?

The Texas Longhorns are the favorites to win the 2024 Sugar Bowl over the Washington Huskies. Major sportsbooks have Texas as 4 or 4.5-point favorites over Washington to advance to the National Championship Game.

However, it’s still a one-score spread, meaning the Huskies have what it takes to buck the trend. Likewise, Washington has defeated Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl, 27-20.

What channel is the Sugar Bowl on?

Date and venue: Jan. 1, 2024 at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Streaming: ESPN app, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Dish, Fubo, Sling TV, Vidgo, Philo, YouTube TV

Channel: ESPN

List of players opting out from Sugar Bowl 2024

Washington Huskies

Vincent Nunley, S (transfer portal)

James Smith, CB (transfer portal)

Dylan Morris, QB (transfer portal)

Texas Longhorns

Jonathon Brooks, RB (injury)

Maalik Murphy, QB (transferred to Duke)

X’Avion Brice, CB (transferred to North Texas)

BJ Allen, CB (transferred to North Texas)

Casey Cain, WR (transferred to UNLV)

Larry Turner-Gooden, S (transferred to San Jose State)

Sawyer Goram-Welch, OL (transfer portal)

Jalen Catalon, S (transfer portal)

Isaiah Neyor, WR (transfer portal)

Kristopher Ross, DL (transfer portal)

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season