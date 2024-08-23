Will Air Noland start in 2024? Closer look at Ohio State QB depth chart

Four-star recruit Air Noland is one of the best additions for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024. While not a five-star recruit, Noland is considered the fourth-best quarterback in the class of 2024.

However, the freshman is not expected to be the starting quarterback for the program.

Air Noland is not the only incoming quarterback at Ohio State in 2024. Following Nick Saban's retirement, five-star recruit Julian Sayin left Alabama and joined the Buckeyes.

Sayin was the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2024 and the third overall. On top of that, after the departure of Kyle McCord, coach Ryan Day searched for a veteran starting QB in the portal. That way, Ohio State got Will Howard from the Kansas State Wildcats.

Air Noland won't see much playing time in 2024, if any. In the future, he isn't set up to be the successor to Will Howard. He has to fight it out with Julian Sayin for that honor. For now, one thing is clear: Will Howard will be the starter. Ryan Day announced the news on August 15:

"We're really excited about Will being the starter, he has really taken command of the offense. You feel him in the huddle, you feel his experience. He did a really good job of changing his body in the offseason, so he's become a threat, both with his legs and with his arm. The more he understands what he's doing out there ... he's really executing very well."

Air Noland's family addressed transfer portal rumors back in June

Given how crowded the Buckeyes QB room is at the moment, some people wonder if Air Noland would jump into the transfer portal. Noland's father had to address the rumors himself, with him saying on an episode of the Juck on Bucks podcast back in June:

"Of course, we hear the rumors, my phone is ringing … I've already got like 45 calls here in Atlanta about that situation, just to put the rumors to bed, Air's in Columbus. There are no problems. There's no situation. Did he get a little homesick? Yes, he was homesick when he first got to Ohio. He's like any other normal teenager that leaves."

Howard has only one year of eligibility. Day and new Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will have to start elucidating who will be their quarterback in 2025. But let's take things one step at a time.

