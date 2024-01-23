Will Alabama lose its recruiting pedigree post-Nick Saban era? A look at the Crimson Tide's future under Kalen DeBoer

Nick Saban’s retirement came as a shock to the entire college football world. After 17 years of significant success and notable achievement, his tenure as Alabama coach has come to an end. A new sun will shine on Tuscaloosa in the 2024 season as a new era begins.

Kalen DeBoer, who recently led Washington to the national championship game, has been named the legendary coach’s successor. However, it looks seemingly impossible to replace Saban considering his brilliance in many aspects – one of which is player recruitment.

Here's a closer look at what the future could look like for a Saban-less Alabama in terms of recruitment:

Will Alabama lose its recruiting pedigree post-Nick Saban era?

Alabama was consistently ranked one of the nation's top recruiters during the era of Nick Saban. According to 247Sports, the Crimson Tide secured the top-ranked recruiting class each year from 2012 to 2017, and reclaimed top position in 2019 and 2021.

Without a doubt, many of these players came down to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban. This is evident in the recent player exodus from the program following retirement. He possesses an admirable reputation in the landscape, which has lured prospects over the years.

With Saban out of the door, Alabama will need to make extra efforts in securing players’ commitment going forward. Kalen DeBoer is undoubtedly a brilliant recruiter as he's shown at Washington despite the many hindrances. However, he is not Nick Saban.

The road won't be an easy one for Kalen DeBoer, especially in the early stages. The Crimson Tide is currently a program without an identity and not many players will be sold to the project just yet. However, DeBoer has what it takes to build one in Tuscaloosa in the next few years.

Nonetheless, it will undoubtedly be hard to match Saban. Bama will likely lose a large percentage of its recruiting pedigree after his exit, but the program will work hard to make its way back up in the competitive world of college football.

Nick Saban staying around to offer some help

While his tenure as head coach has come to an end, Nick Saban will remain in Tuscaloosa. The program has announced the former coach will serve as an advisor from 2024. This is in a bid to ensure stability within the team and beyond.

Kalen DeBoer also noted during his presentation as the Crimson Tide head coach that he is open to taking advice from the legendary coach. Saban's presence could help balance things up at Alabama, helping to retain a bit of the program's recruiting pedigree.