Will Alabama make the college football playoffs? Exploring Crimson Tide Playoff scenario after beating Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide snapped the Georgia Bulldogs' 29-game winning run in the SEC championship game. In the process, they put themselves front and center in the college football playoffs conversation.

There are several unbeaten teams, including the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies and Florida State Seminoles still in the running. This further muddies the CFP picture for one-loss teams.

While other coaches lobbied for their teams to be included in the CFP, Nick Saban took a different approach when discussing Alabama's chances in his postgame news conference.

“That’s not really for me to say,” Saban started to say. “We’re going to enjoy this win. We’ll figure it out tomorrow.”

So, can Alabama make the college football playoffs?

Alabama beat the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, which will give the Crimson Tide a lot of heft with the CFP committee during selection.

The early season loss to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa makes the question of their CFP candidacy muddy at best. This is because it drops the Tide to 12-1, although several one-loss teams have made the CFP before.

According to BetMGM, the Tide are +128 to make the playoffs. The Florida State Seminoles and the Texas Longhorns are ahead of the Tide as favorites for the final two spots.

Coach Nick Saban summarized his team's CFP pedigree best after the game in his postgame news conference:

"We won the SEC. We beat the No. 1 team in the country. ... So, if we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly. And if you really want the four best teams to compete, the four most deserving teams," Saban said. "I think this team is one of the four best teams."

Alabama College Football Playoff scenario

The fact that the Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide earlier in the season and also came from a strong conference has several analysts projecting both teams to squeeze into the CFP.

Were the Tide to be chosen, they would possibly rank below the unbeaten Michigan Wolverines and possibly the Washington Huskies, The latter have put up a strong season in beating the Oregon Ducks twice.

If the Tide do end up making the CFP, it would be hard to count them out, especially with the wily old Nick Saban on the touchline pulling the strings.