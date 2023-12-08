Will Arch Manning enter the transfer portal? Exploring the quarterback's future at Texas

The future of quarterback Arch Manning at Texas is one of the most interesting and captivating topics in college football following the conclusion of the regular season. The true freshman has ended his first season in Austin with very limited involvement for the Longhorns.

Despite being the No. 1 recruit in his class, Manning was a third-string quarterback for Texas in 2023, with Quinn Ewers named the starter and Maalik Murphy as the backup. It's highly unlikely that the Isidore Newman product will wait to have a season like this in his sophomore year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Will Archie Manning enter the transfer portal?

The possibility of Arch Manning entering the transfer portal has been widely discussed in the world of college football. However, the quarterback has yet to officially decide on entering the transfer portal. Neither he nor his family has made any comment regarding his plan to do so.

However, considering the situation, there's a possibility of Manning moving away from Texas ahead of the 2024 season. This pretty much depends on current Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers' decision regarding his professional career plans.

Should Ewers declare for the NFL draft, Manning is most likely to stay at Texas and be up for the starting job in 2024, with Maalik Murphy potentially entering the transfer portal.

However, Ewers is more likely to return for his senior season to get a better draft standing in 2025. This could force Arch Manning into seeking a move elsewhere. The quarterback is believed to be eager to get his college career up and running, and a backup role in 2024 might not be an option. Manning obviously has an outstanding family legacy to protect in the landscape.

What programs could be an option for Arch Manning?

Should Arch Manning decide to enter the transfer portal and seek a move elsewhere, a lot of options await the quarterback. With many college football programs hoping to have his profile on their roster, just like during his recruitment, he definitely won't be short of options.

Ohio State is expected to be one of the top choices for Manning ahead of 2024. There have been rumors of former Buckeyes running back Maurice Clarett recruiting him to Columbus. With starting Kyle McCord entering the portal, Manning could have an easy run with the Buckeyes.

Other options for Manning include USC, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, who are expected to lose their starting quarterback to the 2024 NFL Draft. While there are more alternatives for the quarterback, it remains to be seen if he will enter the transfer portal.