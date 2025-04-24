Bhayshul Tuten has been one of the most consistent running backs in college football over the last couple of years, and he is heading to the NFL with significant experience in the FBS and FCS.

Ad

Tuten's exploits with Virginia Tech in the last two seasons were noticeable across the landscape. Here's a look at where the RB could get selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Will Bhayshul Tuten get drafted?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bhaysul Tuten is expected to be one of the RBs who'll hear their name in Green Bay. He's projected as a mid-round pick, which could still make him one of the first players to get drafted in his position.

Ad

Trending

Tuten is an explosive accelerator with a rare burst. The RB is capable of reaching his top speed almost instantly, which will be crucial on the professional stage. This was highlighted by his 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine (4.32 seconds).

Additionally, he runs with a low-to-the-ground style, has elite contact balance and has an instinctive forward lean. That lean helps him fall forward to get extra yards, which can make a real difference in the pros.

Ad

Tuten is also a weapon in the passing game, has almost effortless ball-tracking skills and locks onto the ball nicely while it is in flight. His exceptional body control also enables him to easily adjust to throws outside his strike zone.

Another attribute that will make Tuten a coveted pick outside of Day 1 is his contributions on the special teams. He brings instant value in the third phase of the game as a kick returner, and his proven output in the return game showcases his level of versatility.

Ad

Bhayshul Tuten's college football career roundup

Bhayshul Tuten started his college football career at North Carolina A&T in 2021. He recorded 215 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries as a freshman, but Tuten's production skyrocketed as a sophomore with a school-record 1,363 yards and 13 TDs in 208 rushing attempts.

He transferred to Virginia Tech at the end of the 2022 season, marking a transition from the FCS to the FBS. Tuten immediately became a force in the Hokies' run game, rushing for 863 yards and 10 TDs in 2023. He continued his brilliance with another outstanding season in 2024 with 1,159 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Virginia Tech Hokies Fan? Check out the latest Hokies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place