Will Caleb Williams be the #1 NFL Draft 2023 Pick this year?

Caleb Williams has been torching up defenses in the 2022 NCAA season, with the year two quarterback showcasing unreal ability for his young age. In addition, the 20-year-old QB is blessed with decent height, a solid build, and one of the highest football IQs in his class.

As such, he has proven doubters wrong following his transfer from Oklahoma State University to USC at the beginning of the 2022 season.

The USC Trojan is favored by journalists, analysts, and NCAA-loving casuals to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. He has balled out this season under his former Oklahoma State University head coach, Lincoln Riley.

Williams has put up a stat line of 3,712 passing yards, 44 total touchdowns (34 passing, 10 rushings) and just three interceptions in a mere 12 games played.

Will Caleb Williams be the first NFL draft pick?

All signs point to Caleb Williams being the number one pick in the NFL Draft whenever he decides to forgo his college eligibility. The earliest time he can do that is following the 2023 NCAA tournament. He could be the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Williams will have to clean up some aspects of his game if he wants to make an immediate impact in the NFL when drafted. Such aspects include his performances in big games, especially after Utah surprisingly blew out USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Also, he might need to bulk up a little, as his trim physique might not hold up well against the aggressive pass rushers of the NFL.

When is Caleb Williams eligible for the NFL Draft?

USC Trojan Williams will not be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2023. Williams played in his first college season at Oklahoma as a true freshman. He then transferred to the USC as a true sophomore. Therefore, he will be required to spend at least one more year in college before he can play in the NFL.

