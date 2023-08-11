Will Caleb Williams become the next Patrick Mahomes? Analyzing the stats and collegiate career of the USC star

Caleb Williams will likely be drafted first overall in the 2024 NFL draft, and many have compared him to other NFL quarterbacks.

Williams started his college career with Oklahoma, and after seven starts, he transferred to USC to follow Lincoln Riley. In his first season with the Trojans, Williams went 11-3 with 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions and was named the 2022 Heisman.

Although Williams is back at USC for his third college season, many NFL fans are already excited for his future in the league as he is considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

As he is set for his second year at USC, some fans have started to compare Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes. It's lofty expectations for Williams, and he recently blew it off, saying he is just trying to be Caleb Williams.

"I've seen it. I don't think anything of it. I'm my own self. I'm Caleb Williams, No. 13 for the USC Trojans," he told The Ringer in the summer. "So no, I don't think too much of it other than it's respect. This guy has been the best guy in the league since he's basically gotten in the league, at the highest level he's been playing.

"So I just say, 'Respect.' The man's got two Super Bowls under his belt, and I've got not even one national championship. Whatever the case may be, I just classify it as respect because I've been working my tail off trying to be the best."

Although Caleb William doesn't like the comparison, he plays similarly to Patrick Mahomes, as they can use their legs if necessary. As well they use unconventional throws with their arm in odd spots.

In college, the stats are very similar: Mahomes went 857-for-1349 for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Williams currently is 432-for-659 for 5,987 yards and 58 touchdowns, and nine picks.

Williams likely won't be able to catch Mahomes in yards, but he could overtake him for total touchdowns if he has another dominant season.

However, USC coach Lincoln Reily has also heard the comparisons but thinks his QB has a long way to go to being compared to Mahomes.

"Pat played a lot of ball. I mean, a lot of ball," said Riley. "I keep reminding people Caleb didn't play his senior year of high school and only played really half the year his first year at Oklahoma, so he's still very young and growing. Obviously, Pat's the best quarterback in the game, and that's a flattering comparison, but a long way to go to get to that."

USC and Caleb Williams in the 2023 season

With Caleb Williams under center, the USC Trojans are among the favorites to win the Pac-12 this season.

USC is set to open its season at home against San Jose State on Aug. 26. Other games of importance are @ Notre Dame on Oct. 14, vs. Utah on Oct. 21, vs. Washington on Nov. 4 and @ Oregon on Nov. 11.

