Will Dan Mullen come back to Mississippi State? Exploring Bulldogs' latest coaching rumors as Zach Arnett's 1-year stint ends abruptly

Following Zach Arnett's ouster on Monday, the return of Dan Mullen is on the cards as the Bulldogs commence a national search for a new head coach. As things stand, Greg Knox has been given the temporary position for the rest of the season.

Dan Mullen is no stranger to the program, as he was the head coach of the Bulldogs from 2009 to 2017. He was hired by Greg Byrne, who was the University's athletic director back then, replacing Sylvester Croom, who had just concluded the 2008 season with a 4-8 record. Mullen led the program to one of its most successful eras before leaving for Florida.

Will Dan Mullen come back to Mississippi State?

Dan Mullen is currently out of a job after he was fired by Florida in 2021. This presents him as a potential candidate for the Bulldogs job as the new hunt begins. However, it remains unknown whether athletic director Zac Selman will fancy him.

Nonetheless, Mullen's brilliant record could eventually present him as the right candidate for the job despite other considerations. He led the Bulldogs to a bowl game in eight of his nine seasons with the program, missing out only in his first season, which ended 5-7.

The connection he was able to build with the program and its fans during his nine-year tenure could eventually play a role in his return. Dan Mullen had no connection to Mississippi State prior to his arrival at Starkville. However, the Bulldogs fans embraced him wholeheartedly.

“Being a Yankee and all, they were very accepting of me right from the beginning,” Mullen said. “The people of Starkville were great to me and my family. The people in town were fabulous people. It’s a great place to have kids. Both my kids were born there. It’s a great community to live in. The fans are unbelievable.”

Who are the current suitors for the Mississippi job?

A couple of names have popped up from different corners as potential replacements for Zach Arnett. Being a team in the Southeastern Conference, the Mississippi head coaching job will be a coveted one among coaches.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, some candidates to consider for the position include Jamey Chadwell from Liberty, Lance Leipold from Kansas, Willie Fritz from Tulane, Tom Herman from Florida Atlantic, Jon Sumrall from Troy, Jeff Lebby from Oklahoma (offensive coordinator), and Rhett Lashlee from SMU.