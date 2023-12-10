Will Dillon Gabriel play in the 2023 Bowl Game? Oklahoma QB status explored amid his transfer news to Oregon

Dillon Gabriel announced on Saturday that he is transferring to Oregon to play his sixth season in college football. The quarterback has played the last two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners after transferring from UCF. He has chosen to proceed with his college career in Eugene.

Gabriel had a brilliant year at Oklahoma this season, leading the Sooners to a 10-2 record in the regular season. He threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing for 373 yards and 12 touchdowns. With a move to Oregon in the pipeline, will Gabriel still play for the Sooners?

Will Dillon Gabriel play in the 2023 bowl game?

Dillon Gabriel has been the force behind Oklahoma's offense this season, and his impending exit comes as a huge blow. However, the quarterback has not dismissed the possibility of donning the team's uniform for one last time as the Sooners get ready for the Alamo Bowl.

“I’ve been talking with Coach and just figuring all this out," Gabriel said Tuesday in an interview with The Franchise. "It’s a little early just to say anything. ... I’m trying to take it day by day."

Oklahoma could undoubtedly benefit from Gabriel's contributions to the Alamo Bowl, especially as it aims to overcome the challenge posed by a surging Arizona team. The Wildcats ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, marked by four victories against ranked teams.

This season, the Sooners improved their effectiveness in the red zone and on third and fourth downs, and Gabriel's heightened quality of play was a big contributor to this improvement. His potential participation in the Alamo Bowl gives Oklahoma a competitive advantage in the forthcoming bowl game.

Brent Venable hasn’t decided to field Dillon Gabriel

While Dillon Gabriel will be ready to play one last time for Oklahoma, head coach Brent Venables hasn't decided on the possibility. Speaking in his press conference session on Thursday, Venables said there's no final decision yet.

“That hasn’t been finalized yet. I’ll comment on that when it’s the appropriate time,” Venables said. “Dillon has been amazing. He’s obviously played his best football this year.”

“We wouldn’t have put ourselves in this position and had the kind of success we did. Certainly, the turnaround we did from year one to year two, without Dillon, his leadership, his commitment. He made everybody around him better.”

If Gabriel is unable to play in the bowl game, the Sooners' offense will be led by freshman Jackson Arnold versus Arizona. This may be the start of a new era for the program's highly regarded quarterback prospect.