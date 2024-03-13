Will EA Sports College Football 25 include Bowl Games? Exploring the integration of postseason play and other features

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released this year, which is exciting news for college football fans.

The video game is set to be released for the first time since 2013. Due to NIL, players will be in the game, but many wonder if Bowl Games will be included in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Will EA Sports College Football include Bowl Games?

EA Sports College Football will feature several Bowl Games, as revealed this week.

According to The Athletic, every FBS bowl game will be included in EA Sports College Football 25. Before the report, some Bowl Games like the Cotton Bowl and Frisco Bowl confirmed that they would be part of the video game.

Along with the Bowl Games, the college football playoff will also be part of the video game. Moreover, all 134 FBS schools have agreed to join the game, with over 10,000 players from those programs having agreeed to NIL deals to allow EA Sports to use their likeness.

Meanwhile, the Heisman Trophy announced that they would be part of the video game. But other awards like Bednarik Award, the Biletnikoff, the Doak Walker or the Maxwell Awards won't be in the video game.

Have any players opted out of the EA Sports College Football?

Most college players have opted into EA Sports College Football 25. However, one name who won't be in the game is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who revealed that he has opted out of the video game.

Manning reportedly wanted to just focus on football, but other than that, most players have opted into the game.

"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ has been phenomenal," EA Sports' Tiburon Studios and American football division senior vice president and group general manager Daryl Holt reportedly said in a statement to ESPN on Monday.

"In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying 'yes' every hour. We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer."

Each player who opts in to have their name, image and likeness used will receive $600 and a copy of the game, valued at around $70.

Poll : Will you be buying EA Sports College Football? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion