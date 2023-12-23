Florida State is about to embark on the process of leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference, a move long discussed by the school over the last couple of years. The university summoned an emergency Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning to examine its athletic future. FSU also filed a lawsuit against ACC, accusing it of incompetence and mismanagement.

Going by all indications, the Seminoles are expected to leave the ACC in the near future, and the Big Ten is the likely destination for the school. However, considering the contractual scenario that binds FSU to the conference for the next 12 years, this won't come easy. But the university is expected to finally achieve its goal of making it out of the league. So, where does that leave Clemson?

Will Florida State's exit leave Clemson stranded in the ACC?

Clemson is also understood to have the intention to leave the ACC. However, unlike Florida State, the university has adopted a subtle approach to the move. The Tigers have been one of the top teams in the ACC over the years and will be a coveted Power Five expansion candidate.

Should FSU find a way to leave the ACC, it is expected that Clemson will follow the same route out of the conference. This could potentially lead to an implosion. However, not every school in the ACC is expected to be able to afford the cost of exiting the league.

Inside reports from Clemson have also shown that the university is working on realignment behind the scenes. The Tigers are also unhappy with the league's revenue distribution and that they will remain on the same television revenue for the next 13 years.

Will FSU and Clemson land in the same conference?

Although they are anticipated to depart together, the destination for Clemson and Florida State remains unknown. Nonetheless, the two powerhouses are expected to land in the same league after leaving the ACC. This will ensure the continuation of their long-term rivalry.

As it stands, the Big Ten is the likely destination for the Seminoles and the Tigers after their impending exit from the ACC. The conference has expressed considerable interest in both universities and shown a willingness to expand following the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12.

While CBS Radio on-air personality Marc Ryan reports that the two universities have explored the possibility of realignment with the Southeastern Conference, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel has disclosed that the conference is uninterested in the move.

