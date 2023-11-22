Will the Georgia Bulldogs make the College Football Playoff? Postseason chances explored

The Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in the nation entering Week 13 of the college football season. The defending back-to-back national champions are 11-0, with four wins over ranked opponents.

In the final week of the regular season, they have a very winnable game against the 6-5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs have already clinched the SEC East and will face the SEC West winners No. 8-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

What are Georgia's playoff chances?

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Bulldogs have a 75% chance of making the College Football Playoff. This is according to the ESPN College Football Playoff predictor.

This could go up to greater than 99% if they beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 13 and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. Wins in those games would also give them a 30% chance of winning the national title.

If Georgia loses this weekend, but beat the Crimson Tide for the conference title, their chances of reaching the postseason will slightly drop to 97%. Their chances of winning their third consecutive national championship, meanwhile, will sit at 29%.

If they beat Georgia Tech and lose to Alabama, the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff chances drop to 54%, while their title chances drop to 14%.

Lastly, if they lose both of their final two matchups, their chances of reaching the postseason and winning the national championship both fall below 1%.

College Football Playoff scenarios for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have four possible outcomes for the remainder of their season.

If they are able to win out, they are practically a lock out to reach the College Football Playoff. If they fall victim to a potential trap game on the road against an in-state rival but win the SEC Championship Game, they would still have a strong possibility to get in.

If they complete the regular season undefeated, but lose the conference title game, Georgia's chances of getting into the postseason would be nearly even. They will, however, likely need outside help.

Finally, if the Bulldogs lose each of their final two games, they will almost certainly end up short of the College Football Playoff.

Who would the Georgia Bulldogs play in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today?

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1-ranked team in the current College Football Playoff rankings. If the season ended today, they would face the No. 4-ranked Florida State Seminoles.

It is unclear how a season-ending injury to Seminoles' starting quarterback Jordan Travis will affect their ranking or postseason chances.