Will Greg Sankey address any future SEC expansion? Analyzing potential suitors to join conference in 2023

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is going to be asked a lot of questions during the SEC Media Days 2023 next week. One of the more exciting topics to dive into is going to be if the conference is going to continue expanding or if they're done.

Both answers will provide a glimpse into Greg Sankey's mind about the future of the conference. If he says he's going to continue expanding, the SEC will look to continue adding programs and create a superconference.

If the answer is they're done for now, that would mean media rights or scheduling could be too difficult to split up.

Will Greg Sankey discuss SEC expansion?

It's seemingly impossible for this topic not to be broached. With the addition of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners in 2024, the conference is going to have 16 teams.

There are two different schools of thought when talking about expansion for the SEC. One is to acquire as many top-notch programs to create a superconference. That way, the SEC will be bolstered with as many championship-caliber talent as possible. However, a potential issue might be in regards to how media rights revenue is split up, as more teams will mean lesser percentage.

Four teams that have been rumored to join the SEC are the Virginia Cavaliers, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels. These four teams are all in the same geographical location but are not joining in 2023.

The exit fee for them is expected to be too large, and the conference seems fit with staying at 16 teams after the July 1 deadline. The other school of thought is to remain a pact with 16 teams and no more divisional standings,

What should Greg Sankey and SEC do in terms of expansion?

The decision makers in the conference can make an argument for either side. They're widely considered to be the prominent conference in the world of college football. The biggest thing will be figuring out what the SEC wants to be.

Unless an upper-echelon program looks to leave their conference, it seems 16 is the perfect number for the conference.

