Will Howard’s brief interaction with Notre Dame only revealed their intentions for Riley Leonard

Will Howard was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season. Howard had decided to leave Kansas State and met with several programs before joining the Ohio State Buckeyes.

According to On3 Sports, Notre Dame Fighting Irish was one of the programs that contacted Howard, but they seemed to have their eyes set on Riley Leonard, another elite transfer quarterback.

When asked about if Notre Dame was interested in his services, Howard said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A little. But I don't even remember. Honestly, it was just the beginning of when I first entered. But I think they were pretty set on Riley (Leonard).”

Trending

The feeling was mutual for Leonard, as he did not meet with teams during his recruitment process. He joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish without a hassle, and the rest is history.

Expand Tweet

How have Will Howard and Riley Leonard performed this season?

Will Howard and Riley Leonard have been impressive for their teams this season. Both quarterbacks have guided their programs to the College Football National Championship Game.

Howard has been instrumental in the Ohio State Buckeyes' 13-2 record on their way to the big game. The senior-year quarterback has been the epitome of consistency, throwing only two interceptions in one game all season.

Howard has accumulated 3,779 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and ten interceptions over 15 games. His 87.6 QBR, which ranks second in the country, highlights his elite accuracy at the position.

Expand Tweet

Riley Leonard has been just as crucial for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their stellar run to the big game. Leonard has been a threat both in the air and on the ground, willing the Fighting Irish to numerous victories with his dual-threat ability.

Leonard has amassed a stat line of 2,606 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 15 games. He has also added an impressive 167 carries, 866 rushing yards, and 16 ground TDs for good measure. Leonard is a virtual lock for a passing and rushing touchdown in every game he plays for the Fighting Irish.

Both quarterbacks will lead their teams onto the gridiron in this season's National Championship Game. It's bound to be an exhilarating contest between the 13-2 Buckeyes and 14-1 Fighting Irish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.