Will Howard Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Kansas State QB feat. Auburn, Washington, Missouri, and more

Will Howard is set to leave the Kansas State Wildcats after four incredible years with the Big 12 school. The four-star recruit led K-State to a Big 12 championship win over TCU last year but lost in the 2022 Sugar Bowl to Nick Saban's Alabama. The Wildcats ended the year 11 in the AP Poll and 9 in the CFP committee rankings that season.

This year the player set career-high stats across the board, throwing for 2190 yards, with 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 10 games.

He had a completion percentage of 63.9% of his passes. Will Howard also rushed for a respectable 300 yards, with a career-high seven rushing touchdowns. He led K-State to a record of 7-3.

5 landing spots for Kansas State QB Will Howard

Several schools could use the services of a veteran quarterback like Will Howard, but most experts agree these could be the most realistic options:

#1 Washington Huskies- Pac-12

Washington is set to miss Michael Penix Jr., given that the player is set to leave for the NFL next year after six years at the NCAA level. It would make sense to get a good short-term replacement while they groom a long-term successor. The Huskies look like a healthy program anyone would want to join.

#2 Louisville Cardinals- ACC

The Louisville Cardinals will lose their starting QB Jack Plummer. Howard could be a stopgap measure after Jack Plummer, while they sort out a long-term replacement. The Cardinals with a 10-2 record were even outside contenders at one point for the CFP. Maybe with Howard, they could be contenders. The only problem is that the Cardinals could fall into the habit of stopgap, as Plummer was also a transfer with one year of eligibility left.

#3 Kentucky Wildcats- SEC

Basically the same case as the previous two schools. The Wildcats need a replacement for Devin Leary and Will Howard fits the bill. It would be their second straight stopgap quarterback and similar questions to Louisville arise. It will be interesting how a dual-threat QB like Howard would do in a heavy run offense like Kentucky's.

#4 Missouri Tigers- SEC

Mizzou is currently the No. 10 team in the nation and while Brady Cook has done an admirable job, they could feel like a star signal-caller is all they need to be an outside CFP contender. The question here is if they want to stop the proper development of Brady Cook, who has several years left of eligibility, to get a stopgap for a short-term return.

#5 Auburn Tigers- SEC

While Auburn could repeat with Payton Thorne at the helm for two years, no one would like to see that. Any success they have had has been despite him. Thorne rarely records more than 100 passing yards. At 6-6, the Tigers were really good at some points of the season but Thorne was a glaring weakness.

Other options

Other school names have arisen, such as Notre Dame and Ohio State. For the Buckeyes, it would be a mistake not to stick with Kyle McCord. Notre Dame's case is weird since they already tried "the let's get a veteran with one year left eligibility and try and make the playoffs" experiment with Sam Hartman and it failed. Would they like to try again with Will Howard?