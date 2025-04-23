Will Isaiah Bond get drafted into the NFL? Exploring the chances of Texas WR for 2025 draft

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond still had one year of NCAA eligibility remaining; however, he decided to give it up and enter the 2025 NFL draft. Bond was a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons before moving to Texas last year. While he was only the team's third-leading receiver, he still registered 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns.

Bond's decision surprised many. Despite being a good player, pundits and analysts do not project him to be a top pick. He could have gone back to the Longhorns to improve his draft position until the 2026 NFL draft comes, which could lead to a bigger first NFL contract, but he is all set for to find out which team will select him.

Will Isaiah Bond get drafted into the NFL?

Isaiah Bond is likely to be an NFL draft pick. He was invited to the NFL Combine, proving that he was among the top prospects. Additionally, he showed his elite speed, which should get many NFL teams interested in him.

What round will Isaiah Bond get drafted?

In the 2025 NFL draft, Bond is expected to be a mid-round pick. It would be unexpected if he goes in the first three rounds, but it would be similarly surprising if he is chosen in the sixth or seventh round. According to Pro Football Focus, he is No. 145 among all the players in the draft class.

Strengths and weaknesses of Isaiah Bond as an NFL prospect

Isaiah Bond is not a perfect prospect, but he has showcased his NFL-caliber skills, with his most notable asset being his speed. He was a high school sprint state champ and continued to showcase his speed in college. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, proving that he can be agile and can slip away from defenders when running routes.

However, some issues hold him back from being a top prospect. Notably, Bond's size could be an issue as he is only 5-foot-11, and he showed difficulty when contested by larger defenders in college. He only made 99 catches throughout his college career, so scouts were not able to see a larger sample size of his plays.

