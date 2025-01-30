Will Johnson Draft Prospects: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Michigan CB ft. the Las Vegas Raiders

After an 8-5 campaign with the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 season, cornerback Will Johnson declared for this year's NFL draft. The former five-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals, committed to playing for the Wolverines in February 2021.

Johnson enrolled early in the program in January 2022. After making a positive impression in spring practice, he was named a starter during his true freshman year. The CB played three seasons and won the 2023 national championship while also making the first-team All-American in 2023 and second-team All-American in 2024.

Here's a look at the five potential landing spots in the 2025 NFL draft for the cornerback.

Top 5 potential landing spots for Will Johnson

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders finished fourth in the AFC West after a disappointing 4-13 record in the 2024 season. They have the No. 6 pick in this year's draft. A complete overhaul is necessary if the Raiders want to be a championship-caliber team next season.

However, the chances of them getting a top quarterback with their pick are slim unless they decide to trade up. Thus the best option for them would be to bolster their defensive backfield by drafting Will Johnson.

His combination with Maxx Crosby could help the Raiders improve their talents in the backfield. According to PFF, they were the lowest-graded team in coverage during the 2024 season and were 15 points behind the next worst team in the league.

#2 Atlanta Falcons

According to several draft experts, the Atlanta Falcons have the best chance of drafting Will Johnson in April. His presence could help bolster the team's talent in defense and give it the tools to strengthen its pass-defense plays. Johnson's durability and production potential are something the Falcons desperately need if they want to contend for the championship next season.

#3 Cincinnati Bengals

Another team that struggled in the pass-defense department was the Cincinnati Bengals. They have a strong offense, with quarterback Joe Burrow leading the charge. However, during the 2024 season, the Bengals allowed 272.9 yards per game, which is a glaring issue for them to tackle.

Furthermore, drafting Will Johnson could help boost the young defensive players like D.J. Turner and Cam Taylor-Britt, who are yet to showcase their full potential. Thus, instead of focusing on adding more offensive firepower, the Bengals can spend their first-round pick this year improving their defensive backfield for better overall performance on the field.

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another team that had defensive problems during the 2024 season was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They lost to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round. Thus, the team will go back to the drawing board to work on its weaknesses, which include the defensive department.

Drafting Will Johnson could give the Bucs a trustworthy and solid cornerback for the next few years. Tykee Smith and Jamel Dean have potential, but they had their own struggles on the field this season. And Johnson might still be on the board until the team gets on the clock with the 20th pick.

#5 The New York Jets

Another team that could benefit from an overall revamp is the New York Jets. There is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers' future with the franchise. The Jets might use their first-round pick to find a replacement for Rodgers.

However, they could potentially utilize the free agency for their QB hunt and resort to their seventh pick to draft Will Johnson. DJ Reed is rumored to be exiting the team through the free agency window. Thus the Jets could also look at Johnson to be his potential replacement for the upcoming season.

