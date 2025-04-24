Will LaJohntay Wester get drafted? A look at the Colorado wide receiver's chances ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

LaJohntay Wester makes his way to the professional stage following a dominant final college football season at Colorado. The wide receiver played his first four years at Florida Atlantic before hitting the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season.

Wester showed a level of consistency on the field during his tenure with the Owls and the Buffaloes at the collegiate stage. Here's a look at where this will land him in the 2025 NFL draft.

Will LaJohntay Wester get drafted?

LaJohntay Wester is expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. The athletic wide receiver is projected to be a Day 3 pick, who could fall between the early fourth round and the late seventh.

Wester possesses an outstanding short-area quickness that helps him create swift separation. This is a trait NFL teams appreciate as it makes him pretty dangerous on option routes, reading the defender and reacting accordingly.

More importantly, LaJohntay Wester is great at tracking the ball over his shoulder, enabling him to catch difficult balls. He also keeps a clear sight of the quarterback in his runs while consistently placing himself in the soft spot for throws.

At 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, Wester has elite stop-start explosiveness, which makes him difficult to corral in open space. With his sudden cuts and abrupt direction change, he routinely forces missed tackles.

While he isn't considered among the top wide receiver prospects in the draft, Wester has the skills to contribute to a team as a slot receiver and return specialist.

LaJohntay Wester's college career roundup

LaJohntay Wester started his college football career at Florida Atlantic in 2020 and was part of the receiver rotation as a freshman. He went on to become an important part of the team, recording 252 receptions for 2,703 yards and 21 touchdowns in his four seasons with the team.

The 2023 season was the most impressive for Wester with the Owls. He recorded 108 receptions for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns while also returning 14 punts for 278 yards and one touchdown. He earned a First-team All-American honor as a punt returner that season.

He transferred to Colorado in 2024, where he formed an explosive wide receiver duo with two-way star Travis Hunter. He recorded 74 receptions for 931 yards and 19 touchdowns to wrap up his eventful college career.

