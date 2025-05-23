Will Lane Kiffin have a fair chance in new 12-team CFP seeding model? Disgruntled Ole Miss coach's past comments explored 

Last season, the College Football Playoff changed from a four-team format to a new 12-team field. The Ohio State Buckeyes emerged as the first champions in the new setting. However, not everyone is happy with such a format, and among them is Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.

The CFP announced a shift to a straight seeding model starting from the 2025 season. As per the new format, the four teams receiving first-round byes will be selected based on their CFP rankings, regardless of which conference they are playing. This assures that only the best teams get a first-round advantage.

This could prove to be a big deal for Kiffin's program. With this revised format, the Rebels don't necessarily need to win the SEC title to secure playoff qualification. They could still get the nod from the playoff committee if they are inside the top 12 college football teams.

Kiffin has voiced before that he believes the CFP should consider expanding the playoff format to a 16-team bracket, giving more teams a legitimate shot at winning the national title.

Lane Kiffin previously expressed frustration with original 12-team CFP model

Under the original 12-team CFP model implemented in 2024, the four highest-ranked conference champions received first-round byes, while the remaining eight teams played in the opening round. This resulted in teams from less competitive conferences taking higher seeds despite a weaker schedule.

Last season, Boise State and Arizona State leapfrogged higher-ranked programs to claim top-four seeds, leading to early matchups between powerhouse teams like Georgia and Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Ole Miss failed to qualify for the CFP last season, leaving Kiffin disgruntled.

Kiffin's frustration was because despite defeating the then-No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, they were axed from the 12-team field.

“You guys actually meet for days and come up with these rankings??” Kiffin wrote on X/Twitter in December last year “Do you actually watch the quality of players, teams, and road environments (we played in one of yours this year) or just try and make the ACC feel relevant?? [By the way], one of your teams paid us not to play again next year.”

