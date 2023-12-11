With the 2023 NCAA winter transfer portal open, Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III announced that he's entering the portal on Dec. 4. Lee spent one season with the Wildcats as a sophomore after transferring from Iowa Western Community College and has two years of eligibility left.

Having appeared in 11 games for Kansas State with nine starts this campaign, Lee compiled 42 tackles, two INTs, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six pass breakups. So, where is Lee likely to spend the rest of his collegiate eligibility?

Top 5 landing spots for Will Lee III

#1 Texas A&M

After entering the portal, Will Lee III made his first official visit over the weekend to Texas A&M. The Aggies will be playing under newly recruited coach Mike Elko who will look to use the transfer portal to build a new and refined roster.

After the visit, Lee has already announced his verbal pledge to join the Aggies next season. With cornerback Tyreek Chappell entering the portal and Deuce Harmon's possibility of transferring too, Lee could go on to be a part of the starting roster and make a name for himself with Texas A&M. However, his final decision is still pending.

#2 Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels were another team that reached out to Lee in the transfer portal after he had announced his decision to transfer.

Adding Lee could do well for the Rebels, who ended the season with a 10-2 overall campaign. The defensive line has had a wobbly season, showing their strengths in some games and weaknesses in others.

Thus, Lane Kiffin could look to persuade Lee to join the Rebels to give the team a defensive boost so that they can improve on their performance next season.

#3 Clemson Tigers

The Tigers are in need of a consistent cornerback after Toriano Pride announced his commitment to joining the Missouri Tigers recently. Pride spent the last two seasons with the Tigers and leaves a void on the team after his departure.

There are not a lot of options in the transfer portal who could be considered an upgrade to Pride. However, Dabo Swinney could consider the possibility of recruiting Will Lee and refining him in his two years of remaining eligibility.

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide

One team that might be need in of a cornerback next season is Nick Saban's Alabama. Both the team's starting CBs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are expected to declare themselves for the 2024 NFL draft.

That would leave Saban with just one cornerback, Trey Amos, in the mix who has played more than 20 defensive snaps this season. So, Saban could take a look at Will Lee as a prospect who could bring in the experience required in his defensive line.

#5 USC Trojans

The USC defense has been in shambles this season. That led to former DC Alex Grinch being fired with two games remaining in the regular season.

With the team hiring D'Anton Lynn as the new DC and the recent news of North Dakota head coach Matt Entz joining the program as the assistant head coach for defense and linebackers, the USC Trojans could look to add Will Lee to give their defense a boost next season.